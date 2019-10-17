Balcony House / LSD Architects

- LSD Architects
2017
Unitm2
Lead ArchitectsRodolfo Tinoco, Luis Mauricio Solís
CollaboratorsAdrián Guevara, Misael Rodríguez
EngineeringCJ Ingeniería Electromecánica – Roberto Riggioni
Text description provided by the architects. The sloped topography of this site inspired the main concept of the house, to generate different perspectives and realities along with the different levels of the building.
All these spaces have a view of the Tamarindo Bay and are joined by a common triple-height space with a bridge that connects to the rooms.
The first-floor social areas of the house have a natural concrete finish that grounds the structure to the topography and defines two main levels that split the house into two overlapping spaces.
The second level light metal structure and siding exterior finish resemble natural wooden materiality creating a relationship with the canopies of the trees.