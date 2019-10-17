World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. LSD Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Balcony House / LSD Architects

Balcony House / LSD Architects

Save this project
Balcony House / LSD Architects

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 32

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project LSD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    250.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Fernando Alda

  • Unit

    m2

  • Lead Architects

    Rodolfo Tinoco, Luis Mauricio Solís

  • Collaborators

    Adrián Guevara, Misael Rodríguez

  • Engineering

    CJ Ingeniería Electromecánica – Roberto Riggioni
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The sloped topography of this site inspired the main concept of the house, to generate different perspectives and realities along with the different levels of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

All these spaces have a view of the Tamarindo Bay and are joined by a common triple-height space with a bridge that connects to the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The first-floor social areas of the house have a natural concrete finish that grounds the structure to the topography and defines two main levels that split the house into two overlapping spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The second level light metal structure and siding exterior finish resemble natural wooden materiality creating a relationship with the canopies of the trees.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
LSD Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Costa Rica
Cite: "Balcony House / LSD Architects" [Casa de los balcones / LSD Architects] 17 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926606/balcony-house-lsd-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream