World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Edwards White Architects
  6. 2017
  7. River Retreat House / Edwards White Architects

River Retreat House / Edwards White Architects

Save this project
River Retreat House / Edwards White Architects
Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

© Simon Wilson © Simon Wilson © Simon Wilson © Simon Wilson + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Taupiri, New Zealand
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Edwards White Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    99.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, Colousteel, Drydens Wood Oil, Herman Pacific, Plytech, Trimble

  • Photographs

  • Engineering

    BCD Group

  • Landscape

    Daniel Smith - Edwards White Architects

  • Collaborators

    Merchant Industries

  • Contractor

    Mckay Construction

  • Lead Architect

    Daniel Smith
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. Responding to a narrow site this small retreat has been orientated to capture the best of the sun and views towards the Waikato River and Hakarimata ranges beyond. The simple skewed form of the house has an appropriate scale and presence within the wider landscape.

Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

On arrival visitors are led up a path alongside a careful language of tall cedar screens before stepping up onto the Garapa timber deck and casually entering. Capturing this sense of informality was a key design driver in creating a restrained family home that is a simple yet elegant place to retreat.

Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

The kitchen is the heart of the home with the Tasmanian oak flooring slicing through the plan providing both morning and evening outdoor opportunities. The living space steps down into a light filled volume reaching out to the river. A mezzanine pulls over above with exposed painted radiata floor joists and bookcase balustrade providing a sense of homeliness and enclosure.

Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The rear of the house is delineated by the seamless pivot door, integrating within the Gaboon plywood cabinetry wall. Providing access to withdraw into the bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

Custom rainscreen detailing enhances a modest steel-clad home, allowing flashings and window frames to hide beyond whilst creating a distinct and compelling form in the landscape. Encapsulating the qualities of the Bach typology, the blurring of spaces and breaking down of thresholds corresponds with the expressed natural timber materials and tectonic detailing.

Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Edwards White Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "River Retreat House / Edwards White Architects" 14 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926368/river-retreat-house-edwards-white-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream