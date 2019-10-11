Hotel Momotus y Tierra Colorada / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Chiapas, Mexico maintains a constant and rapid demographic and comercial growth. This growth is remarkably reflected in the east and west extremes of the city while less so the city centre. This has caused the abandonment of buildings and houses with high commercial and spatial value in the centre. Our clients previewed a very important and constant niche of foreign tourism that spends the night in the city, as a brief stopover before continuing their journey to San Cristóbal and Palenque in Chiapas.

This is how they found the opportunity to remodel an existing office building from the 90s and adapt it as a hotel. The structure of the building, formed by independent rigid frames, allowed a program of twelve rooms with bathrooms and terraces that frame the views towards the hills that enclose the valley of the city. Providing an exclusive service and atmosphere allows the guests to experience a diversity of sensations at each visit.

The artisanal techniques and materials were essential to establish a root for the project, from the construction processes to the interior design. An essential element throughout the hotel was the implementation of endemic vegetation in each area and on each floor. This was done by using clay pots and vegetation immersed in the walls that contain the earth and sufficient drainage for the plants. The project represents a valuable intention of architecture, the reuse of vacant spaces and the dignification of the site and the city centre itself.