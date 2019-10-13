World
Three Garden House / Taller de Diseño Exterior y Arquitectura

Three Garden House / Taller de Diseño Exterior y Arquitectura

  Curated by Clara Ott
Refurbishment 
Zapopan, Mexico

  Lead Architects

    René Caro, Jesús López

  Collaborators

    José Antonio Díaz, Karen Oaxaca Tanamachi, Daniel Rivas, Jorge Carrillo
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and extension of this hermetic and rigorous house to transform it into a place of contemplation and enjoyment of the landscape had, as a guiding principle, the idea of the garden as a scenario. 

© Lorena Darquea
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Lorena Darquea

The activities that were already happening in the house, as well as those new added to the architectural program,  have been organized and oriented looking for a more intimate relationship from the inside outwards. 

© Lorena Darquea
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Lorena Darquea

Three gardens, three scenarios, three expressions. We have designed a grid of full and empty spaces, where to contemplate, wander around and just be part of them, is equally enjoyable, creating a fusion between the being and dwelling. We have chosen neutral materiality and geometry for the corridors, terraces, and indoor spaces, to enhance the presence of the Three Gardens.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Taller de Diseño Exterior y Arquitectura
