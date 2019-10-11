Tlalpuente House / PPAA + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

+ 30

Lead Architects Pablo Pérez Palacios, Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Design Team Miguel Vargas, Blas Treviño, Claudia Cortés, Enrique Villegas, Lucía Bosch

Text description provided by the architects. Tlalpuente project explores the relation of the house with its environment, as it is located in the middle of a forest known as Tlalpuente, in southern Mexico City. It has a 360º view of the surroundings and no neighbors.

The architectural concept addresses the idea of an open plan over a basement on natural terrain. This was traduced in an intersection of basic geometry and a structural intersection that defines the spaces of the house.

This grid resulted in three main voids: each has a particular purpose that complements the interior space, views and terraces. Finally, it establishes a dialogue between the natural scenery surrounding the house and its structure.