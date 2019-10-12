World
Blue-Screen Temple Installation / Mathieu Merlet Briand

Blue-Screen Temple Installation / Mathieu Merlet Briand

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation  · 
Biel, Switzerland
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Mathieu Merlet Briand
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    20.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Fir wood, PVC Mesh Printed, Rhinoceros

  • Photographs

© Mathieu Merlet Briand
Text description provided by the architects. Mathieu Merlet Briand takes statistical data and thousands of photos from a web search as his raw material, which he then reworks with image manipulation algorithms that he has developed. The installation #Blue-Screen Temple is reminiscent of the blue screen that serves to indicate a crash in a computer system.

© Mathieu Merlet Briand
© Mathieu Merlet Briand
© Mathieu Merlet Briand
By entering into the installation, the structure of which is analogous to the forms of a classical temple, we enter into an abstract reality, an immersive visual “crash” that questions our beliefs in the era of new technologies.

© Mathieu Merlet Briand
Project location

Address: Seevorstadt 52, 2501 Biel, Switzerland

About this office
Mathieu Merlet Briand
Office

Cite: "Blue-Screen Temple Installation / Mathieu Merlet Briand" 12 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926277/blue-screen-temple-installation-mathieu-merlet-briand/> ISSN 0719-8884

