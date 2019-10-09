World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. NR Arquitetura
  6. 2019
  7. Living Barra Grande / NR Arquitetura

Living Barra Grande / NR Arquitetura

Save this project
Living Barra Grande / NR Arquitetura

Cortesia de NR Arquitetura Cortesia de NR Arquitetura Cortesia de NR Arquitetura Cortesia de NR Arquitetura + 17

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses Interiors  · 
Comercio, Brazil
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project NR Arquitetura
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Autodesk, Bruno de Carvalho, Fonseca Shop, Jader Almeida, Lattoog, OMNILIGHT, Ronald Sasson, Uniflex

  • Clients

    Casas Conceito

  • Engineering

    Danilo Melo

  • Landscape

    Vitoria Paisagismo

  • Architects in Charge

    Naissa VIeiralves, Roberto Leal Neto

  • Project Team

    Sara Bezerra, Kevelin Caldas, Paula Florence
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The Living Barra Grande, ambiance for the 2nd edition of the exhibition Casas Conceito, has a view for the bay called Baía de Todos os Santos. In this mood, the pair of architects from NR Arquitetura has conceived a project inspired on the Barra Grande beach, Bahia, in the Maraú Peninsula.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Plan - Layout
Plan - Layout
Save this picture!
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura

Influenced by the modern architecture maxim, “less is more”, the conception of this project simplify the details – without giving up on them, valuing the architecture of shape, besides framing the sea that surrounds the space.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura
Cortesia de NR Arquitetura

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
NR Arquitetura
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Living Barra Grande / NR Arquitetura" [Living Barra Grande / NR Arquitetura] 09 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926115/living-barra-grande-nr-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream