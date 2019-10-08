World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Amangiri House / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos

Amangiri House / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos

Save this project
Amangiri House / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos

© Rodrigo Dávila © Rodrigo Dávila © Rodrigo Dávila © Rodrigo Dávila + 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Sustainability  · 
Subachoque, Colombia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    300.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Arauco, Arauco Colombia, AutoDesk, Frencher, Saint-Gobain, Texsa de Colombia

  • Lead Architect

    Juan Pablo Ortiz Suarez

  • Design Team

    Tommy Neuenschwander., Diego Gutiérrez.

  • Photographs

  • Clients

    Francisco Lozano

  • Engineering

    Nicolás parra  
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

Text description provided by the architects. A dash of air, heated by the sun and embraced by walls. There is a substantial sense of immobility in how the conformation of the house celebrates the characteristics of the place. The house is located at 3000 meters above sea level, on the eastern slope of the Subachoque hills. Its location has privileged and distant views over the valley and a close relationship with the mountain and its magnificent Andean forest. In this scenery, the house is arranged in such a way that its architecture intensifies the relations of its spaces with the mountain and the valley.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The house is composed of two main bodies, opening towards the landscape with clearly defined sloping roofs. One houses the social areas and the other houses the rooms. Two volumes with flat green roofs contain the complementary spaces.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

A succession of three interspersed courtyards serves as a connection between the spaces. They are arranged sequentially along the route of the house, opening towards the mountain and the landscape of the valley. The access to the house is reached by descending from the top to the first courtyard and reaching the social area.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

Innovative heritage: the architecture of the house revisits contemporary inherited construction processes. The house is built with massive masonry walls with thermal exchange. Cyclopean walls using stone from the site and Chirca bricks from the region were built for the construction. In this way, a forgotten artisanal construction method from the Colonial era was evoked.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The sloping roofs are built in a particular manner in order to contribute to the energy efficiency and comfort model of the house. The outermost layer of the roof is built of large-format steel sheets, custom made for the house with an oxide-coating, which will transform over time, giving the house its timeless character.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Colombia
Cite: "Amangiri House / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos " [Casa Amangiri / Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos ] 08 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926071/amangiri-house-juan-pablo-ortiz-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream