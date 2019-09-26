Archtober 2019: New York City's Architecture and Design Month

The American Institute of Architects New York Chapter and the Center for Architecture have announced new and expanded programs for the ninth annual edition of Archtober, the official New York City Architecture and Design Month. The festival, now in its ninth year, brings together more than 80 partners throughout the city’s five boroughs to celebrate the importance of design and the built environment.

Save this picture! Courtesy of AIANY & Center for Architecture

The ninth-annual Archtober, a month-long celebration of architecture and design, is set to take place October 1-31, 2019. This year, Archtober is announcing two new partnerships. The festival will be joined by NYC’s three public library systems—Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library, and Queens Public Library—to highlight their work as active community centers and reach even broader audiences across the five boroughs. Also new this year are the festival’s Weekend Getaway partners, which offer audiences opportunities to explore architecture beyond NYC. This year’s partners include the Glass House, Grace Farms, and Art Omi.

“Now in its ninth year, Archtober looks forward to showcasing the work of more of our collaborators than ever before! We are excited for our growing network of partners, both institutional and professional, to be bolstered by the addition of NYC’s library systems, allowing us to reach an even broader audience across the five boroughs,” says Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA, Executive Director of AIA New York and the Center for Architecture. “The festival will also expand beyond the bounds of the city, highlighting some of the unique architecture of our region, just a short train or car ride away.”

Archtober invites audiences of all ages to celebrate the impact of design. This year, the festival offers an expanded offering of family programming, from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s Teen Design Fair, a family program at the Museum at Eldridge Street, and the Queens Foundation for Architecture’s “Architecture for Kids” event at the Queens Historical Society. The Center for Architecture has also grown their family offerings for the month, which will include a Build a LEGO City Family Day and a Build and Wear Costume Workshop for Halloween.

Archtober guides will be available at the Center for Architecture and at select hotels and bookstores across the city.