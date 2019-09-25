Heatherwick Uncovers Regeneration Project in Historic Prague

The London based firm, Heatherwick Studio, has unveiled plans to design their first venture in the Czech Republic, in historic Prague. The project consists of regenerating an important site and create a mix of retail, office and public spaces.

The 15 000 square meters project aims “to bring new life to the heart of Prague”. Actually the rehabilitation will generate a new destination, with an unconventional take on the shopping experience as well as the workspace. The designers focused mainly on the significance of the location and the richness of the surrounding architecture while drafting their proposal.

Savarin has a very special place in our hearts and we feel the huge responsibility that comes with this project. We value Heatherwick Studio for approaching each project individually, considering the genius loci of the place and offering solutions that breathe life into it. That is also why we admire the studio´s sensitive way to revitalize projects such as Coal Drops Yard and Zeitz MOCAA -- Omar Koleilat, CEO of Crestyl, and the developer of the Savarin project.

Developed for Crestyl, the Savarin site, surrounded by four of the main streets in Prague, will be connected to the surrounding buildings and historic architecture. In fact, this bond is both mental and physical, through the restoration of the public access to the Riding Hall and nearby gardens. These new-found connections are not limited to the ground floor but go up to the terraces, leading to the roof levels. The public realm will be joined to the central heart of the site. On another hand, new constructions will take place in the courtyard, putting in place a “series of set-back stepped and terraced façades which take people up to the rooftops to create unexpected public spaces”.