The 19th Edition of the Oslo Architecture Triennale Kick-starts

Already in its 19th edition, the Oslo Architecture Triennale opened this week, exploring “the architecture of a radically transformed society in which cultural and ecological flourishing matter more than economic growth”. Under the title of Enough: The Architecture of Degrowth, the festival is questioning the damage caused to the environment by the constant economic growth.

Curated by Interrobang architecture and engineering, headed by chief curators Matthew Dalziel, Phineas Harper, Cecilie Sachs Olsen and Maria Smith, the festival puts in place more than 100 events in the city of Oslo, examining the architecture of degrowth, “a designed reduction of total energy and material use to realign society with planetary limits, while improving people’s lives and distributing resources fairly”.

We have seen a landmark year of seismic political events underscoring need for urgent radical action to halt global heating. However continuing to pursue a growth-based economy will lead to climate breakdown and entrench deep divides between those who have far too little, and those who have far too much. The Oslo Architecture Triennale 2019 explores the architecture of Degrowth, an economy of shared plenty in which human and ecological flourishing matter most. It is time to call time on too much for the few and too little for the many. Join us as we propose a vision of enough for all. -- Interrobang architecture and engineering, The Oslo Architecture Triennale Chief Curators.

The people contributing to the Oslo Architecture Triennale compose 140 teams and include architecture practices, economists, theatre-makers, science fiction authors and live-action role players. In order to help audiences engage with the future of their cities and challenge the way architects and city planners communicate with the public, the program consists essentially of theatre and fiction.

Read onto discover highlights from the Triennale program.

The Library transforms the National Museum of Architecture into a library of architectural futures featuring works by over 80 teams.

Place Listening is an immersive sound walk that will transform participants' understanding of the city through play, theatre, and urban exploration.

Society under Construction by Rimini Protokoll is a performance at the National Theatre that takes the audience backstage on eight construction sites around the world.

Factory of the Future is an installation using techniques from performance and future scenario thinking to examine the role of design and architecture plays in shaping sustainable economic, social and environmental values.

The conference The day of Architecture + 2019 = Degrowth, gathering architects, thinkers and economists to discuss how architecture can and must respond in a time of climate crisis.

The essay series Overgrowth, in collaboration with e-flux Architecture, explores the challenge of growth-based cities and tests alternatives for the architecture of a new cultural economy.