Nikken Sekkei Wins Competition to Design Moscow's New Cultural Center

Nikken Sekkei has been selected as the winner of the international design competition for the Sberbank Business Complex and cultural center in Moscow. The competition was hosted by Russia largest bank, Sberbank. The project is planned to become a new TOD model of Moscow, connected to multiple railway stations, including the metro adjacent to the site. The proposal was based on the concept of two evolving cities that complement and speak to one another through Moscow City and Sberbank City.

Within the site there are four existing buildings; two of which already in use and two towers under construction. The overall number of employee within the complex is expected to be 25,000. The aim of the competition was to create an ‘eco system’ for employees to increase their quality of life and shape a cultural educational complex. Nikken Sekkei’s proposal presented the creation of a simple volume with a program that includes a museum, a visitor center, a medical and a sports center with direct access to the offices. With a wedge-shaped design, 300m long, the future building is made to integrate with the surrounding landscape while conforming to program conditions.

As the team explains, to ensure an efficient and effective plan, the building program is divided in two distinct zones: one for employees and one for the general public. A large void space, filled with greenery and light, parts the upper and the lower portions of the area. This void space includes a plaza on ground floor, which extends to upper levels through stepped green terraces, creating an indoor park to be used all year round. The complex will also offer a multi-functional multimedia area, suspended in the middle of the cultural center, with a variable volume for international forums and conferences. The project will feature views over Moscow for both employees and visitors.

The competition was launched in April 2019, and the appointment of Nikken Sekkei was determined by Sberbank in August. The building is aiming for completion in 2023.

CG Copyright: Nikken Sekkei / CG Ownership: Sberbank