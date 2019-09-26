Palimpsest of Life / HAO Design

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this home is a married couple who are roughly 60 years old. They attach great importance to practicality and would like to use more stone materials to build a bold home environment. However, "material" is not only about space, but also contains a kind of time flow. When planning retirement houses, the experience of homeowners becomes the basis of our storytelling using materials. We embed luxurious material into the owners’ daily life. By comparing the changes of various materials, we feel the sense of layering stacked in different materials without losing its function. From a distance, it looks plain. From up close, it looks delicate. Through experimentation, we mix early local and modern exquisite styles.

The foyer area retains a complete space, and the floor tiling uses Yilan stone, which is quite rare nowadays. The vertical surface is a smoked oak wall with deepened lines and hidden storage cabinet. The end leading to the living room has installed a panel with straight-line titanium plating and imitation red copper brush. Titanium-plated metal braided nets are also installed on three sides. This resolves the closed structure of the foyer and also, from the perspective of line of sight, connects the living room and the tea room, which are the leisure spaces of two different family members to produce intersection. The ceiling makes use of vintage wooden beams uniformly divided, which extends all the way to the ceiling of the tea room and express the classic style of Taiwan.

After we turn into the living room, the sense of space is enlarged, and the ceiling uses special imitation cement paint to express the simple pull claywork feel. The coating extends the elegance that one feels upon entry into a feeling of leisure. Meanwhile, the herringbone pattern wood-grain tiles on the floor marks a delightful contrast with the mosaic pattern of the foyer’s floor tiles. The special layout results in two large pillars in the wall behind the sofa. Both of them adopt a circular arc cutting method to achieve the cutting effect of the original stone.

By painting a stone-like feel using special coating, there is no gap in the seam either.Titanium-plated metal strip are cleverly used on the wall to adjust the ratio. The kitchen's golden laminated glass sliding doors and kitchen installations match giant engraved panels with painted doors, etc. The fine texture of Italian gauze is fully displayed, and it is ornate in simplicity. The space is separated by materials, which highlights the bolder contrast between leisure and modernity. The common toilet is designed with a low wash basin. The bucket shaped pottery basin is matched with an elliptical whole body mirror, which demonstrates elegant and comfortable beauty.

Everything maintains the purity of space and function, so that the rich material craftsmanship is not fragmentary, but also retains a greater margin to sprinkle magnificent aesthetic details. By using the additive functions in this home, the owners can talk more about life.