Khmaladze Architects Reveal as Grand Prize Winner of the ArchDaily & Strelka Awards

Khmaladze Architects Reveal as Grand Prize Winner of the ArchDaily & Strelka Awards
© Giorgi Khmaladze
© Giorgi Khmaladze

The winner was announced by ArchDaily Editor-in-Chief David Basulto at the Future Architect conference at Strelka Institute. The grand prize went to the Coffee Production Plant in Tbilisi, designed by Georgian architecture firm Khmaladze Architects.

© Giorgi Khmaladze
© Giorgi Khmaladze

The joint award was organized by ArchDaily, Strelka KB, and Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design to celebrate emerging architects and new ideas that transform the contemporary city.

© Giorgi Khmaladze
© Giorgi Khmaladze

Overseeing fields and pine trees on the outskirts of Tbilisi, the project houses a coffee production plant, its offices, a coffee tasting space, and small coffee exhibits. With a monolithic concrete facade facing the highway, most of the light enters the building through green atriums and ceiling windows. The plant features a green roof that allows the structure to blend in with the surrounding landscape.

© Giorgi Khmaladze
© Giorgi Khmaladze

Khmaladze Architects was one of the three winners selected by readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag from a shortlist of 15 architectural projects which were decided in the first round of voting.

About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Khmaladze Architects Reveal as Grand Prize Winner of the ArchDaily & Strelka Awards " 11 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924660/khmaladze-architects-reveal-as-grand-prize-winner-of-the-archdaily-and-strelka-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

