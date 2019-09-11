World
  Hotel Säntispark / Carlos Martinez Architekten

Hotel Säntispark / Carlos Martinez Architekten

  16:00 - 11 September, 2019
  Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Hotel Säntispark / Carlos Martinez Architekten
Hotel Säntispark / Carlos Martinez Architekten, © Hannes Thalmann
© Hannes Thalmann

© Hannes Thalmann

© Hannes Thalmann
© Hannes Thalmann

Text description provided by the architects. The winning project of an international competition adds a new extension to the hotel built in the 80’s.

© Hannes Thalmann
© Hannes Thalmann

Two precisely shaped single-storey structures create attractive courtyards and define the edges of a park in the south.

© Hannes Thalmann
© Hannes Thalmann
Plan
Plan
Hotel superior room
Hotel superior room
© Hannes Thalmann
© Hannes Thalmann

One volume includes the seminar, the other the medicine and sports center.

© Hannes Thalmann
© Hannes Thalmann

On these volumes rests the long, narrow timber construction with 66 new hotel rooms, defining the covered entrance area.

© Hannes Thalmann
© Hannes Thalmann

Project location

Cite: "Hotel Säntispark / Carlos Martinez Architekten" 11 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

