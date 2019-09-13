Sanzee Rv Self-driving Campsite / CM design

+ 38

Text description provided by the architects. The project is Sanzee Rv self-driving campsite which is beside Peach Tree Road that connects Milin to Linzhi airport.The site is on an embankment,formed by the twist of the Yarlung Zangbo River. There are patches of willow trees where surrounded by continuous snow mountains. To the north is the Lalin section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway which will be open up in the future.The ancient peach trees forest which consist of trees 300 to 500 hundred years old.In the site there are stones of different sizes scattered.Gesang flowers are mixed with miscanthus, mosses, ferns and other shrubs.

The design concept is based on respecting the cultural and natural landscape in Tibet. We explored the close relationship between landscape and architecture. As the original value of the natural landscape in the site, the ancient peach tree forest was preserved. Wemade use of the scattered stones, that organically bonded with the New Rv road．The edge of the weather-resistant steel defines the area of ground covers and the Rv parking space forms a new Earthscape.The stones of the original site are stacked and enclosed to regenerate the landscape tree pool, which not only highlights the main scene of the ancient peach forest group, but also reflects the reuse and ecology.

The main entrance of the park is set along Peach Tree Road. The weather-resistant steel plate enclosure turns to form the entrance flower pool that forms an iconic entrance and resolves the vertical height difference of the site boundary. The entrance landscape has mutual echo with the background of the undulating Marebang Mountain.The stone retaining wall constructed by local techniques divides the peach tree forest landscape of the park and the present situation of Peach Tree Road with the level high in the east and low in the west.A landmark retaining wall was constructed with regional materials beside the road. Some part of the wall was disconnected which resolves the terrain difference level poduces rhythmic changes. We respected the space connection of the ancient peach trees. Some part of the retaining wall turns to enclosure and shows the ancient peach trees forest Rv camp landscape at the end of the road corner. The fruit trees and steel bar railings are set to the east of the site making the edge have a natural transition. A viewing walk path is set based on the density of the orginal trees and plants to the west that faces the Yarlung Zangbo River.

The Marnyi Stone we used for reference to the space in the south of the campsite that faces the Yarlung Zangbo River. The vertical height difference of the site was resolved through the stacking of modular container that formed a large scale earthscape with close integration to the regional environment. This kind of staggering and overlapping containers with temporary light intervention formed the inner courtyard and platform landscape with different morphological scales. It produced various spaces experience to the river view and the superexcellent view to the Snow Mountain.The overlapped containers of the reception centre produced the resting platform and outdoor barbecue area, wood steps, landscape flower pool and box module that formed a integrated earthscape.

The infinity border pool that connects the containers campsite and the Yarlung Zangbo River landscape form a waterscape in the site and reflected the containers, Marebang mountain, and the landscape of Xue Ga Ru Snow Mountain. The sunken resting place in the pool and the wooden platform on the edge and wooden bench on the steps provided landscape functions of viewing, communication and resting.

Combined with the level difference between the woods and the open space adjacent to the river, the multi-level tent camp was built with the anticorrosive wood platform, overlooking the Xue Ga Ru Snow Mountain, landscape of Yarlung Zangbo River. You can still look up at the uniquely vast sky in the plateau area.

Based on the local environmental characteristics of the plateau area, Sanzee Rv self-driving campsite project establishes a natural vacation scene by using local materials, ecological restoration, regional regeneration and other design methods that is aimed to explore a newly way of travelling life experience.