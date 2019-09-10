ACG Architects Designs Winning Sports Pavilion for Basingstoke in England

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Architecture firm Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt have won approval to design a new sports pavilion and social club at May’s Bounty Cricket Ground in Basingstoke, Hampshire. Providing a new home for the area’s cricket, rugby, football and squash clubs, the project consists of two carved brick blocks that come together to form a plinth. The aspiration is for the town to host Hampshire County cricket matches once again, with the facility becoming a new home for a local rugby, football and squash club.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

The contemporary pavilion is made up of three squash courts, club bar with members’ lounge and a flexible function space with capacity for up to 150 people. In addition, there are international standard cricket changing facilities, enabling the ground to host Hampshire County Cricket matches. An external terrace wraps around the first-floor social spaces, providing 360-degree views of the surrounding sports pitches. Formally, the project includes a folded canopy that marks the building as a landmark for Basingstoke.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

David Ayre, Director of Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt said: ‘We’ve been involved since very early on in the process working with Basingstoke Sports & Social Club, Hampshire County Cricket and the English Cricket Board so we’re delighted to get the go-ahead for this much-needed local hub for sports.’ Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt will be working with Project Manager PDCM on the new sports pavilion.

Work is expected to start on site in March 2020 with completion scheduled for March 2021.

News via Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt