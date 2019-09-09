World
  Sierra Residence / Lanoire & Courrian

Sierra Residence / Lanoire & Courrian

  01:00 - 9 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sierra Residence / Lanoire & Courrian
© Édouard Decam
© Édouard Decam

© Édouard Decam

© Édouard Decam
© Édouard Decam

Text description provided by the architects. The «Sierra» dwelling is an «L» shape three-story building. This shape allows the creation of an intimate garden protected by the building. The location of the building, next to a railroad, implies high-quality acoustic insulation. In order to break the monolithic aspect of the construction, every angle as a specific architectural treatment. Every angle is either smoothen or sharpen. The translucent railings are curved to follow the shape of the facade.

© Édouard Decam
© Édouard Decam
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Édouard Decam
© Édouard Decam

The top floor is curved to soften the silhouette of the building. This work on the shape allows the building to fit in the surrounding environment without being too imposing. The facades are put in rhythm with a graphic pattern of vertical opening and loggias. Every housing as an exterior space. An extra volume on the roof allows the creation of duplex apartments.

© Édouard Decam
© Édouard Decam
Section
Section
© Édouard Decam
© Édouard Decam

On the main floor, the parking walls are made with Corten steel louvers which allows views from the street to the inside garden and visually detach the building from the ground. The white paint on the concrete façades echoes others symbolic constructions of the street. The inside walls of the loggias are painted in Corten red. Those two tones are alternatively used for the entire project.

© Édouard Decam
© Édouard Decam

Project location

Lanoire & Courrian
