World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Lacime Architects
  6. 2019
  7. MOMA Lotus Resort / Lacime Architects

MOMA Lotus Resort / Lacime Architects

  • 21:00 - 9 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MOMA Lotus Resort / Lacime Architects
Save this picture!
MOMA Lotus Resort / Lacime Architects, © Schran Images
© Schran Images

© Schran Images © Schran Images © Schran Images © Schran Images + 33

  • Architects

    Lacime Architects

  • Location

    Jiuhua Mountain, Chizhou, Anhui, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Zhaoqing Song, Xing Xiong

  • Design Team

    Qionghua Lin, Yiming Wei, Jun Wang, Zhiwu Zhang

  • Area

    2850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Schran Images, Qilin Zhang

  • Owner

    ModernLand(Anhui)

  • Owner Team

    Lijun Tu, Shixing Wei, Qi Wang, Jin Sheng

  • Construction Drawing Design

    Anhui Horizon Design

  • Landscape Design

    S.P.I Landscape Group

  • Interior Design

    PAL Design Group

  • Decoration Design

    HDESIGN
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

When Jiuhua Mountain first comes into view, we can see its clear shape. With its endless peaks, it lives up to the reputation as "the best mountain in Southeast China".

The bronze statue of Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva stands quietly under the peaks, withstanding the test of time together with the mountains, the water, and the villages here. In the late Kaiyuan Period of the Tang Dynasty, Ksitigarbha Jin came to Jiuhua; over the next 1,600 years, the Ksitigarbha Bodhimanda has become widely known. The peaks and mountains of Jiuhua Mountain are integrated with Buddhist culture, presenting a unique style.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The Lotus Town stands just close to the bronze statue. In fact, this small town is more like a village, with natural veins and groups of buildings, making it an ideal place for tourists to rest after climbing mountains to worship Buddha and for friends to gather and drink tea.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The MOMA Lotus Resort is the first building, which is located at the entrance of the town. “A tree, a well, and a crowing rooster” is the image of the “entrance to a village” in Chinese people’s mind, which is also a strong hint of homesickness. What we design for the town is a wide square, water element, a bell and the tree.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The building does not disappear into the nature in the form of debris; it is placed on the water in a complete form, as if to integrate the scenery of the four seasons into the courtyard, or let the architecture and landscape, heaven and earth integrate to feel the changes of four seasons. The space is created by human beings, and the world is as how you feel it.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The building is shown in such a humble manner, and then perfected by the time. For example, the appearance of villages and Buddha statues is the result of human activities and behaviors in nature in different periods, and eventually they are bound to be integrated with nature.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The roof of the building is an upward sloping roof with the highest point defined in the southeast corner of the site, which also solves the function setting of local two floors.

Save this picture!
South Elevation
South Elevation

Under the complete roof, the function is completely divided and separated, and the courtyard is embedded to blur the boundary between inside and outside. Water elements are designed both inside and outside the courtyard, so that with reflections in the water, people can taste the life of the Zen Garden from the outside and enjoy the different scenery and climate of the mountains from the inside.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The building is decorated in two colors, with grey exterior wall and the wood interior wall. The tapestry bricks are collaged in the form of hollow brick walls, covered with small grey-green roof tiles, so as to present a humble and calm atmosphere against the background of the countryside.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The materials of the inner courtyard adopt a large number of wooden color aluminum plates and glass, which are warm under the sunshine. The interior and exterior materials are transitioning under the cornice, the wooden color of the suspended ceiling extends outside, reflecting in the water, and grey bricks are used around the corridor and courtyard. Flow and extension are the themes of the space.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The steep roof can create better light and shadow, but fixing small grey-green tiles is not a small challenge. The patio adopts imported merbau logs to create a typical “rain flows into the patio from all sides” style of Anhui folk houses. The construction process is like a dialogue between ancient and modern times.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The resort visitors will catch a mountain view, with rooms arranged to the south and east, where the Buddha can be worshipped. The rooms on the second floor of the building are arranged horizontally, resulting in an internal walkway, and skylights appear naturally. The lighting from the top extends to the position of the stairs, forming several rectangular windows, and an unexpected vivid space appears as the light changes.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

To sum up, the function of the building must be defined by the environment where it is located and the user. The building integrates the Chinese Zen and tea culture, gives space creation with enough scale in height and breadth, and incorporates the natural landscape and cultural elements into architectural design. It is left to different users to experience the relaxation of life state or the sublimation of Zen philosophy, and this is also the meaning of the town.

Save this picture!
© Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Lacime Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "MOMA Lotus Resort / Lacime Architects" 09 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924375/moma-lotus-resort-lacime-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Schran Images

九华山莲花小镇 · 正清和雅禅院 / 上海日清建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream