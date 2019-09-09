World
  7. Rikyu by boy Tokyo / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Rikyu by boy Tokyo / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

  • 19:00 - 9 September, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Rikyu by boy Tokyo / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
Rikyu by boy Tokyo / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture, © Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Situated amongst towering condominiums in bustling Bangkok, this renovation project converts a 2-storey, 3-generation home into a hair salon. By removing the interior walls, the building is reduced to its shell, re-defining its presence within the lush but urban landscape.

© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

The main components are a central two-story core surrounded by a large roof, creating a corridor-like one-room space on the first floor. This roof and extended glass facade are entirely new. Through the gaps between the roof and walls, plenty of natural light reflects off the floor and mirrors into the space within. Old, new and relocated windows from the previous salon juxtapose into various shapes of framed greenery. The one-room yet complex interior space is defined by diversified atmospheres and function.

© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
Section
Section
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

The open salon does not only blur the boundaries between the indoor and outdoor environment, but is an also intermediary for each world to coexist simultaneously; an architecture in between spaces.

© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
© Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

Project location

About this office
Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Refurbishment Renovation Thailand
Cite: "Rikyu by boy Tokyo / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture" 09 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924312/rikyu-by-boy-tokyo-bangkok-tokyo-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

