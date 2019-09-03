Martina House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

+ 17

Surveillance and project coordination Pienza Sostenible

Building ¡Échale! a tu casa

Community bonding Fundación Origen More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Following the earthquakes of September 2017, different architectural offices, designers and collaborators, both national and international, joined ReConstruir México, a project supported by PienZa Sostenible, which emerged with the aim to join forces to achieve conscious and sustainable reconstruction projects. Seventeen months after the tragedy, PienZa Sostenible has achieved to manage more than 150 reconstruction projects in six states thanks to the support of different donors, agencies and volunteers, with the aim to improve the quality of life of people in the communities that not only suffered serious effects on their heritage, but also faced serious degrees of vulnerability and social deprivation.

From August 2017 to today, a total of 16 homes have been delivered in Ocuilan, State of Mexico. The project promoted by #LoveArmyMéxico, and that has the support of foundations and trusts such as Fundación Origen, ¡Échale! a tu Casa, Fideicomisio Fuerza México and PienZa Sostenible, consists of 50 single-family homes designed by more than 40 architecture offices, as well as a Community Center, by T_O Arquitectura. The house was handed over to Mrs. González on the 11th of July of this year. It was built with Ecoblock, produced by Échale, and it has wooden finishes.

The project is set on a space open to the natural landscape. The original idea was to allow a lineal communication with the outside view to the hill and the cliff, creating a backyard that works as the communicator between the outside views and the house. Furthermore, the project was designed to create an interaction among the two main stories of the residence, separating private and communal areas. The first story has two rooms and a full bathroom; the second one has a smoke kitchen, a living room, and an indoor pool.

El 11 de julio de este años le entregamos su casa a la señora Martina Gonzáles. El proyecto fue construido con Ecoblock, producido por Échale, y cuenta con acabados de madera.

El proyecto se encuentra en un terreno abierto al paisaje natural. La idea inicial fue permitir una comunicación lineal con la vista exterior hacia el cerro y el acantilado, creando un patio que sirve de comunicación con las vistas exteriores y la casa. De la misma manera, el proyecto se diseñó para crear una relación entre los dos volúmenes principales de la residencia, separando las áreas privadas y comunes. El primer volumen cuenta con dos habitaciones y un baño completo; el segundo alberga la cocina de humo, sala de estar y una pileta techada.