  7. Martina House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Martina House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

  • 07:45 - 3 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Martina House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Martina House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

  • Surveillance and project coordination

    Pienza Sostenible

  • Building

    ¡Échale! a tu casa

  • Community bonding

    Fundación Origen
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Following the earthquakes of September 2017, different architectural offices, designers and collaborators, both national and international, joined ReConstruir México, a project supported by PienZa Sostenible, which emerged with the aim to join forces to achieve conscious and sustainable reconstruction projects. Seventeen months after the tragedy, PienZa Sostenible has achieved to manage more than 150 reconstruction projects in six states thanks to the support of different donors, agencies and volunteers, with the aim to improve the quality of life of people in the communities that not only suffered serious effects on their heritage, but also faced serious degrees of vulnerability and social deprivation.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

From August 2017 to today, a total of 16 homes have been delivered in Ocuilan, State of Mexico. The project promoted by #LoveArmyMéxico, and that has the support of foundations and trusts such as Fundación Origen, ¡Échale! a tu Casa, Fideicomisio Fuerza México and PienZa Sostenible, consists of 50 single-family homes designed by more than 40 architecture offices, as well as a Community Center, by T_O Arquitectura. The house was handed over to Mrs. González on the 11th of July of this year. It was built with Ecoblock, produced by Échale, and it has wooden finishes.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Plans
Plans
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The project is set on a space open to the natural landscape. The original idea was to allow a lineal communication with the outside view to the hill and the cliff, creating a backyard that works as the communicator between the outside views and the house. Furthermore, the project was designed to create an interaction among the two main stories of the residence, separating private and communal areas. The first story has two rooms and a full bathroom; the second one has a smoke kitchen, a living room, and an indoor pool.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

El 11 de julio de este años le entregamos su casa a la señora Martina Gonzáles. El proyecto fue construido con Ecoblock, producido por Échale, y cuenta con acabados de madera.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

El proyecto se encuentra en un terreno abierto al paisaje natural. La idea inicial fue permitir una comunicación lineal con la vista exterior hacia el cerro y el acantilado, creando un patio que sirve de comunicación con las vistas exteriores y la casa. De la misma manera, el proyecto se diseñó para crear una relación entre los dos volúmenes principales de la residencia, separando las áreas privadas y comunes. El primer volumen cuenta con dos habitaciones y un baño completo; el segundo alberga la cocina de humo, sala de estar y una pileta techada.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Cite: "Martina House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados" [Casa Martina / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados] 03 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924098/martina-house-ppaa/> ISSN 0719-8884

