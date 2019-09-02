Montessori Kindergarten in Xiamen / L&M Design

+ 39

Interiors Designers L&M Design

Location Xiamen, Fujian, China

Category Interior Design

Lead Architects John

Design Team Sijun Zhu, Wuyi Lai, Wei Guo, Fei Feng, Xiangyi Ming, Huangwei Yang, Su Zhang, Haosheng Zhang, Endong Zhang, Shunbing Xie, Zehui Lin, Xulun Yang

Project Managers Guo, Jinrui Liu, Qiong Feng

Area 5000.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Yijie Hu

Manufacturers

Structure Adviser Chengliang Liu

Electromagnetically Design TEA

Landscape Design IA L&M Landscape

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. XinMeng · Montessori Kindergarten is located on the coastline of Xiamen Island. The original structure resembled a liner. It had limited space and heavily relied on artificial lights, which was against the common expectations of kindergartens.

Save this picture! Grass Slopes and Sand Pools under the Atrium. Image © Yijie Hu

There must be light!

Sunlight, soil, and grass are all essential spatial elements to children's growth. Out of considerations of structural stability and costs, L&M has kept the entire structure and created an atrium running vertically through three stories. Such design guarantees that all classrooms receive natural light from both sides.

Save this picture! The Use of Maintained Structure. Image © Yijie Hu

Save this picture! Creation of an atrium based on the original structure. Image © Yijie Hu

Wandering in the Woods!

Taking advantage of the original structure, the atrium transforms the "liner" into a "woodland."

Save this picture! Columns as Trees and Beams as Bridges. Image © Yijie Hu

Columns and beams immediately become trees and bridges. Continuous stairs and slides spiral up around the "trees", connecting and activating spaces. "Treehouses" provide private spaces for children to read and do handwork.

Save this picture! Children Running for the Slide. Image © Yijie Hu

The kindergarten basically adopts light wood color. Wide application of ultra-white transparent glue-clad safety glass creates a pure, fair and quiet environment. Arc chamfers instead of sharp corners help minimize potential hazards. Children can move freely and safely.

Save this picture! Stair Curve Full of Tension. Image © Yijie Hu

Save this picture! Children Playing under the Slide. Image © Yijie Hu

The third floor provides a combination of indoor and outdoor activity areas connected by a plastic track. The track is an extension of the atrium and separates out various thematic activity areas.

Save this picture! Exit of the Slide. Image © Yijie Hu

Details matter!

The kindergarten thoughtfully considers the needs of children at 2-6. The facilities are benchmarked against the needs of children at 2-6, and distinguish between those for children at 1.5-3 and those for children at 3-6.

Save this picture! Transparent Glass Doors Avoid Damage to Children. Image © Yijie Hu

Save this picture! Shoe Cabinet at the Entrance to Classrooms. Image © Yijie Hu

Classrooms adopt soft colors and materials, creating a home-like space where child can fully express their potentiality.

Save this picture! Corridor to Public Bathroom. Image © Yijie Hu

Save this picture! Children Making Cakes. Image © Yijie Hu

The design of the kindergarten has been drawing on the Montessori concepts and principles. Besides safety, we give freedom back to children.