Video Interview with Norman Foster Explores His Life and Work Through a Lyrical Lens

Video Interview with Norman Foster Explores His Life and Work Through a Lyrical Lens
© Guillermo Rodríguez
© Guillermo Rodríguez

The Maestros project conducted an interview with Norman Foster, discussing with him topics related to his life, his approach to architecture, and the stories behind his buildings. Created, produced and published by Fundación Arquia, The Maestros collection is a cultural program that aims to create a platform where the most important architects can communicate “their thoughts to future generations of architects”.

After the first interview with Renzo Piano, the second talk, with Sir Norman Foster explores his career, and seeks to showcase his “life and work through a lyrical and aesthetic lens”.

Architect Luis Fernández-Galiano, conducted all the series of interviews, dividing all the conversations into six parts, starting with an introductive fragment covering the period up until the architectural training of the guest. The third interview will feature Peter Eisenman and will be released in the coming months.

Each series offers an audiovisual interview with a booklet specially written and illustrated by the Director of the collection. The full movie can be downloaded once the digital book is acquired. The purchase can be made via this link.

A program by Fundación Arquia.

Production by WhiteHorse.

Art Direction by Folch.

Christele Harrouk
