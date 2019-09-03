"Shared Cities: The Finale" Event to be Held In Prague

Save this picture! Zive Namestie. Image © Archiv Zive Namestie

How can we support creative answers to current and future challenges the constantly growing population of urban areas will face in the near future? This is just one of many questions and topics which have been discussed during the international project Shared Cities: Creative Momentum in the past four years. Now the time has come to present the accomplishments. An international festival called Shared Cities: The Finale will take place on October 2nd and 3rd in the city of Prague, Czech Republic.

+ 17

The two-day festival Shared Cities: The Finale will not only bring together skilled urbanists, curators, and theorists of architecture. It is also open to the public, since the sharing of information, knowledge, governance, space, and infrastructure has become a new imperative in architectural and cultural discourse. The composite format of The Finale consisting of “The Performance,” the launch of “The Atlas,” “The Discussions,” “The Videos,” and “The Party” will strive to awaken people's curiosity, inspire their own activity, and sparkle a critical discussion about the topic of sharing in cities. The Finale includes the following events:

Shared Cities: The Performance

“Virtual Ritual,” Jan Mocek / Sixhouses

An original gaming performance takes its viewers to the parallel world of online video games. The virtual spaces offer their users endless possibilities to enjoy themselves without the constraints of harsh reality. Urbanist Osamu Okamura, YouTuber Atlet, photographer and gamer Adéla Vosičková, and Virtual Avatar: four performers will form an expert gaming panel to unpack hidden mechanisms, prototypes, and rituals that shape the supposed lightness of online video games.

“Virtual Ritual” is co-produced by Goethe-Institut, Divadlo Archa, and Sixhouses within the Project “Shared Cities: Creative Momentum”.

What? Premiere of the performance “Virtual Ritual”

When? October 2nd & October 3rd, 20:00

Where? Divadlo Archa (Centre for Contemporary Performing Arts), Prague, Czech Republic

How Much? Regular 250 Kč / Students & seniors 150 Kč

Save this picture! Prague Film Shooting. Image © Petra Hajska

The Launch of the Shared Cities Atlas

“Shared Cities Atlas – Post-Socialist Cities and Active Citizenship in Central Europe”

The “Shared Cities Atlas” applies the new global ‘sharing paradigm’ lodged in architecture and the public sphere to a site-specific situation in seven cities in Central Europe. The ideas of a "right to the city," of common resources, or "the urban commons" illustrate the paradigm shift towards a sharing perspective. In "sharing cities" the emphasis lies in the right to remake the cities as a form of urban social contract with a specific creative or critical agenda. Mapping current practices of sharing and new fields of action in case studies, the book presents creative forms of sharing driven by idealistic positions and collective actions, thus offering new approaches to the sharing of spaces and architecture, experience and knowledge, data, and collective histories.

Helena Doudova (ed.), published by nai010 publishers, www.nai010.com.

What? Launch of the “Shared Cities Atlas”

When? October 3rd, 18:00

Where? IPR (Prague Institute of Planning and Development) / CAMP (Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning), Prague, Czech Republic

How much? Free upon registration via https://goout.net/en/cultural-centres/camp/dryb/

Save this picture! The Power Plants, Old and New. Image © Bernhard Sackl

Shared Cities: The Discussions

“Shared Cities: Ideas Yard“

“Shared Identities, Spaces, and Politics in Central Europe”

The highlight of Shared Cities: The Finale will be a discussion dealing with shared identities, spaces, and politics in Central Europe. The one-day programme is based on discussions with renowned European architecture theorists, curators, and urban researchers.

In the afternoon all 11 members of the Shared Cities consortium will present the results of their work in direct conversation with a small number of visitors, who can choose which topic to join.

The evening Panel Discussions with international experts will focus on the topics: Shared Identities and Shared Contemporary Practices in CE, Digital Sharing & Data Commons, and Activism and Politics of Urban Space in CE. Keynote speakers are: David Crowley, Peter Mörtenböck & Helge Mooshammer, and Elke Krasny. The closing of the discussion will be a final celebration and get-together for all project partners and all guests: “The Party.”

What? Discussion Panels “Shared Cities: Ideas Yard” & “Shared Identities, Spaces, and Politics in Central Europe”

When? October 3rd, 15:00-21:00, followed by “The Party”

Where? IPR (Prague Institute of Planning and Development) / CAMP (Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning), Prague, Czech Republic

How much? Free upon registration via https://goout.net/en/cultural-centres/camp/dryb/

Shared Cities: The Videos

There are eight videos, each one related to a creative adventure, to real problems and their solutions, to stories from different European cities: Bratislava (Vivid Square), Berlin (Hacking Urban Furniture), Budapest (Csepel Works), Prague (Library of Things), Budapest (Space Sensation), Katowice (Data for Culture), Belgrade (Urban Hub), and Bratislava (Iconic Ruins). They are answering the following questions: How to better understand our cities? How to better plan our cities? How to better use our cities?

What? Eight animated videos. Running time á 25 sec each

When? The videos are going to be released weekly from September on.

Where? www.sharedcities.eu

More information at www.sharedcities.eu