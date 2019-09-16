World
  7. Flying House / Raquel Pelosi Arquitetura e Design Visual

Flying House / Raquel Pelosi Arquitetura e Design Visual

  • 16:00 - 16 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Flying House / Raquel Pelosi Arquitetura e Design Visual
Flying House / Raquel Pelosi Arquitetura e Design Visual, © Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

  • Finishing and joinery project

    Escritório Raquel Pelosi Arquitetura e Design Visual

  • Construction Company

    Capaz Construtora
© Favaro JR
Text description provided by the architects. The simplicity of the shapes and the clean volume without any information made it possible to create a mini-release in the facade block, making it free from the ground a few centimeters. And those six inches so small by such an important building turned out to be giant and named the project Flying House.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Favaro JR
With the idea of ​​the maximum openness to the garden, sliding wooden brises are fundamental because they allow to natural light illuminate the areas and filter the sun. The priority of the clients was a good living area, and with this premise the house has fully mixed internal and external areas, they can mix or separate when the sliding doors are closed. 

© Favaro JR
Doors collapse and hide in wall sandwiches making the whole house fluid. But when requested, they can isolate the residence. Same thought for the kitchen panel: when open, it is possible to forget that there is closure between the areas. When collected, a wooden skin covers the entire face and closes the kitchen.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
Section 1
Section 1
© Favaro JR
The stair/sculpture has three functions: 1- Lead to the upper floor; 2- Decorate the room; 3- Wrap the powder room under the stair. Because it is open and in the heart of the house, visual simplicity has been sought: wooden-lined suspended steps that extend to a ground-floor shelf, colorless glass railing and nothing more.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

About this office
Raquel Pelosi Arquitetura e Design Visual
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
