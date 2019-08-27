World
  Hewn House / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Hewn House / Matt Fajkus Architecture

  17:00 - 27 August, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hewn House / Matt Fajkus Architecture
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA

© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA

Text description provided by the architects. The cabin typology redux came out of the owner’s desire to have a house that is warm and familiar, but also “feels like you are on vacation.” The basis of the “Hewn House” design starts with a cabin’s simple form and materiality: a gable roof, a wood-clad body, a prominent fireplace that acts as the hearth, and integrated indoor-outdoor spaces. However, rather than a purely rustic aesthetic, the scheme proposes a clean-lined and “hewned” form, sculpted, to best fit on its urban infill lot.

© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA

The plan and elevation geometries are responsive to the unique site conditions. Existing prominent trees determined the faceted shape of the main house while providing shade that projecting eaves of a traditional log cabin would otherwise offer. Deferring to the trees also allows the house to more readily tuck into its leafy East Austin neighborhood, and is, therefore, more quiet and secluded.

© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA

Natural light and coziness are key inside the home. Both the common zone and the private quarters extend to sheltered outdoor spaces of varying scales: the front porch, the private patios, and the back porch which acts as a transition to the backyard. Similar to the front of the house, a large cedar elm was preserved in the center of the yard. Sliding glass doors open up the interior living zone to the backyard life while clerestory windows bring in additional ambient light and tree canopy views. The wood ceiling adds warmth and connection to the exterior knotted cedar tongue & groove.

© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA

The iron spot bricks with an earthy, reddish tone around the fireplace cast a new material interest both inside and outside. The gable roof is clad with a standing seam to reinforced the clean-lined and faceted form. Furthermore, a dark gray shade of stucco contrasts and complements the warmth of the cedar with its coolness. A freestanding guest house both separates from and connects to the main house through a small, private courtyard, defined by a tall steel planter bed.

© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA
© Charles Davis Smith, FAIA

Cite: "Hewn House / Matt Fajkus Architecture " 27 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

