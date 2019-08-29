World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Iran
  5. Kanisavaran Architectural Group
  6. 2018
  7. Lomenz Restaurant / Kanisavaran Architectural Group

Lomenz Restaurant / Kanisavaran Architectural Group

  • 19:00 - 29 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lomenz Restaurant / Kanisavaran Architectural Group
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio + 25

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on Chizar Sq. in Tehran, Iran. Design started in 2010 and construction was completed in early 2011. It covers a surface of 300 m2 The initial position of the project aims to provide a unique Restaurant where knowledge sparks will be lighted through multidisciplinary communication. The concept of this design roots in the traditional form of Iranian architecture.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Space is characterized by the use of traditional arch form, which visually defines the space organizing the functional program: an amazing Entrance, kitchen, dining areas, a virtual reality room, and coffee shop. To achieve a modern space alongside a symbol of Iranian architect for the users, two groups of semicircular arches are set in the main hall and they continued to the facade.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

These overhead arches aim to separate the whole large space into several delicate smaller zones which sound fields are more focused and clear. The mix of different natural and artificial materials (Traditional tile pattern, Black stone, black iron profiles, white gypsum wallboard) offers a combination of rough and smooth surfaces introducing a sense of spatial tension in the generally cozy and warm atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometry 1
Exploded Axonometry 1

The furniture with different styles and placements can perfectly meet every single customized need. If necessary, this space can serve as a subordinate zone for the main hall. Light and shadow, white and black color are the best decorators for this space and that is why only the simplest materials are employed.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

As to the artificial illumination, we devoted to creating an elegant and peaceful atmosphere, reflecting the inner nature of the architectural space and fulfilling the daily using needs and can further shape the space or atmosphere the users need. The ultimate goal of the whole practice is to reach a perfect integration of architectural design and building technologies.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Kanisavaran Architectural Group
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Iran
Cite: "Lomenz Restaurant / Kanisavaran Architectural Group" 29 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923764/lomenz-restaurant-kanisavaran-architectural-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream