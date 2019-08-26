World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Julie Firkin Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Elphin House / JFA

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Elphin House / JFA

  • 19:00 - 26 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Elphin House / JFA
Save this picture!
Elphin House / JFA, © Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

© Christine Francis © Christine Francis © Christine Francis © Christine Francis + 19

  • Engineering

    BHS Consulting Engineers

  • Builder

    Overend Constructions
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Text description provided by the architects. This addition opens up to an established back garden in the leafy suburb of Ivanhoe. Seven metre wide doors slide away and broad timber steps descend into the garden. A massive but finely detailed facade screen modulates northern sunlight in the main living area. The algorithmic pattern of the facade screen was inspired by foliage and textile patterns.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Ivanhoe is known for its period homes on large blocks and its green, hilly and picturesque landscape. Its character is recognised by the local council which stipulates that significant trees must be preserved and all roofs must be tiled. This project involved reworking a prime example of an Ivanhoe home which has a relatively complex pattern of use. The original Edwardian house had been the family home for several generations. A more recent studio in the northeast corner of the site housed a dressmaking workshop and served as overflow accommodation for guests. The studio required separate access for customers from the street.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

The existing house is much loved and the original character of the front rooms had been preserved. But the house did not follow the natural slope of the site, meaning that the north facing living area was elevated from the garden which was accessed via a staircase. Views of the established garden with its enormous conifer trees and access to northern sunlight were underexploited.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The brief was to create living spaces, a kitchen and new bedroom with ensuite. The living space was to link in with the garden, take advantage of the views and sun while preserving the original parts of the house and maintaining the amenity of the northeast studio. Care was also required to ensure the upper level bedroom would have views of the treetops without compromising the privacy of the neighbours.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

The resulting insertion is housed within a deliberately simple geometric form with the intention of bringing a sense of clarity, space, and ease to the home as a whole. Although the form of the extension looks simple, it has been carefully honed. The spaces are arranged in split levels, so that the living area and kitchen drop down closer to the garden level. The upper level bedroom is not so elevated as to be able to be seen from the street, so it does not compete with the original street façade. The outdoor deck is tapered to create space for outdoor dining immediately next to the kitchen. Broad steps, suitable for lounging on, face toward the best garden views. When seen from the back garden the new extension with its double height living space and intricately patterned screen are impressive.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Inside, the living room, with its sloped, double height ceiling, draws the viewer’s gaze up to the finely detailed screen and greenery beyond. The screen casts dappled shade, creating a quality of light that is gentle and bright throughout the house. The algorithmic pattern employed for the screen is repeated throughout the house on glass splashbacks, air-conditioning registers and screen doors. The kitchen, laundry and a study nook are tucked beneath the upper level bedroom. The kitchen is understated, light and functional. It addresses both the living area and outdoor deck with an island bench that has an indoor-outdoor feel when the large sliding panels are drawn back.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Julie Firkin Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Elphin House / JFA" 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923605/elphin-house-jfa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream