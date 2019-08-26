L.A. Flower Market by Brooks + Scarpa Receives Planning Approval

Save this picture! Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has approved Brooks + Scarpa's redevelopment proposal for the Flower Market in Downtown LA. The project would include a new 15-story building with over 300 residential units, and the main tower will be split into three levels, each topped with a roof deck. As Brooks + Scarpa explain, the structure's materials and colors are intended to mimic the bright colors of flowers.

The commission’s approval comes with two conditions: it’s recommending that the developer offer more public art, and screen-in the project’s above-ground parking. The redevelopment would entail the renovation of site’s northern building and demolition of the southern building. The project would include office space and 64,000 square feet of wholesale space, and around 10,000 square feet of event space. The design also includes a series of ground-level pedestrian passageways across through the property.

The property’s flower market would be in operation throughout construction, and would remain after the redevelopment is complete. The Flower Market project now needs the approval of the full City Council as project entitlements will next be considered by the City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

Construction on the $170 million project is expected to begin this year and extend through 2022.