  Delle Bonifiche Eco-Museum / Archiplanstudio

Delle Bonifiche Eco-Museum / Archiplanstudio

  27 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Delle Bonifiche Eco-Museum / Archiplanstudio
Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
  • Architects

    Archiplanstudio

  • Location

    46024 Bondanello, Mantua, Italy

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Diego Cisi e Stefano Gorni Silvestrini Architetti

  • Design Team

    Jacopo Rettondini, Chiara Galusi

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Clients

    Amministarzione Comunale di Moglia

  • Amministarzione Comunale di Moglia

    Stefano Mazzocchi

  • Landscape

    Stefano Gorni Silvestrini
Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the restoration of Bondanello Chiavicone. The new function will be museum of reclamation consortium and laboratories. The first phrase consisted in the restauration of the old building and the second phase concerned the construction of a new volume.

Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
The original building was constructed in the XVI th century and the actual aspect derives from a renovation in 1900. Furthermore in 1960 the building partially collapsed after the river overflow and it was reconstructed.

Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
A new reticular steel structure with polycarbonate wall replace the volume that was destroyed; inside there is a polyfunctional space with the environment center of the Secchia river park. The construction materials of the new volume are concrete and steel, in order to resist the pressure of water and guarantee the reversibility.

Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
The new covering in corten linked the restored facade with the new volume and show the stratification of the interventions.The perception of the facades is dynamic and changes from every different angles, emphasizing the historical facade, the relation with the contemporary intervention or also the strength of the oxidised steel.

Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
The polycarbonate wall during the night works like a lamp that emphasize the social function of the building and make it a signal in the landscape.

Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
West facade
Courtesy of ARCHIPLANSTUDIO
Project location

