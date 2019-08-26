World
  CLV House / Alp'Architecture Sàrl

CLV House / Alp'Architecture Sàrl

  26 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
CLV House / Alp'Architecture Sàrl
© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

  • Clients

    Cédric and Marie-Luce Clavière

  • Engineering

    Philippe Bruchez Ingénieur, Fully
© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

Text description provided by the architects. The project is tightly bound to the few liberties left by the plot on which it is located. The north exposition and the numerous constructions in the surrounding area required an important work in order to settle the access, the relations to the site and the landscape as well as the spaces placement and the natural light input.

© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

The house takes advantage of the natural slope to connect its ground floor and upper floor to the garden and is shaped with light bevels in order to frame stunning views on the villages and nature of the valley of Bagnes. The basement hosts a detachable studio and the rooms are all located on the ground floor. All the common spaces are grouped in the upper floor around a bright, luminous and cozy loggia that creates a link between the living room and the dining area.

© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

This loggia is also connected to the garden located on the lower floor. The living room benefits a generous corner window with an integrated bench allowing to sit in its frame and enjoy the view. The facades reinterpret the local characteristics of this preserved area (pitched roof, wood cladding, roof overhangs…) combined with a contemporary touch playing with asymmetries and offsets.

© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin
West Facade
West Facade
© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
"CLV House / Alp'Architecture Sàrl" 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

