  7. 291 Photographs’ Store / LABOTORY

291 Photographs’ Store / LABOTORY

291 Photographs’ Store / LABOTORY
291 Photographs’ Store / LABOTORY, © Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

© Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi + 35

  • Architects

    LABOTORY

  • Location

    300, Olympic-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Park Kee Min, Jung Jin Ho

  • Area

    438.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. 291Photograph is a select shop filled with cameras and photographs. There are various program spaces, such as photo-selling, photo-display, book-selling, community, and camera-display zone. First, we thought about the terms of photograph as “captured moment of the past by lighting”. For this reason, we consider to put various moments and stories in the space. Finally, we identify three concepts that explain the different kinds of spaces.

© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

The first one is “viewfinder”. A viewfinder is what the photographer looks through to compose, and focus the picture. It is the item for someone who desires to put message.

© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Depend on the user, the focal point can be changed directly, and this principle improves the identity of space. To explain the process of set up focus, we overlapped transparent and translucence material in the space. It could make different spatial moment during the overlapping materials and colors.

© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

The second one is “frame”. Compare with viewfinder, frame already captured object, and it represent the past. We thought about past is dim and vague, so we want to express this kind of feeling visually. We thought that past is memory which was built, so we give shape to past. The several layers of design element represent how we read the past.

© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

The last one is “the flow of time” which include past, present, and future. As time goes by, we acquire experience, contacting with different people. In this concept, we thought that various programming spaces help people to share their experience and thought, and it will bring a strong community.

© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Each different times represent different spaces of the functional connection. As mentioned above, these three metaphors could be central idea or concept of 291Photograph.

© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Project location

Cite: "291 Photographs’ Store / LABOTORY" 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923426/291-photographs-store-labotory/> ISSN 0719-8884

