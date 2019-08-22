Lampa Cultural Center / emA Arquitectos + KMAA Arquitectos

Project Developement José María Candia L.

Illustrations Javier Pérez C.

Client1 Ministerio de las Culturas, las Artes y el Patrimonio

Client 2 Municipalidad de Lampa

Acoustic Design Gonzalo Sepúlveda

Landscape Design Carolina Améstica A.

Energetic Efficiency Design Maureen Trebilcock K.

Scenery Design Hernán Lacalle P.

Text description provided by the architects. The project is proposed as a community meeting place that builds a public space around culture, in recognition of the nature of agricultural landscapes, traditions and of Lampa's own social gathering.

That creates a square with an open courtyard character, which communicates the urban exterior life with the interior culture space. A meeting place, consisting of a curved wall of intercalated bricks, which acts as a visual filter with the Cultural Center, creating gardens and intermediate spaces that mediate both situations.

The materiality in clay brick, the white of the lime and the natural stone rescue elements of the place that recognize their identity.

The program, made from exhibition halls, workshops with courtyards and an auditorium as in the end, is developed on the same level in order to integrate into the urban context, provide fluidity to the route and adapt to the human scale.