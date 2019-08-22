World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Chile
  5. emA Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Lampa Cultural Center / emA Arquitectos + KMAA Arquitectos

Lampa Cultural Center / emA Arquitectos + KMAA Arquitectos

  • 02:00 - 22 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lampa Cultural Center / emA Arquitectos + KMAA Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Lampa Cultural Center / emA Arquitectos + KMAA Arquitectos, © Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

Text description provided by the architects. The project is proposed as a community meeting place that builds a public space around culture, in recognition of the nature of agricultural landscapes, traditions and of Lampa's own social gathering.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

That creates a square with an open courtyard character, which communicates the urban exterior life with the interior culture space. A meeting place, consisting of a curved wall of intercalated bricks, which acts as a visual filter with the Cultural Center, creating gardens and intermediate spaces that mediate both situations.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

The materiality in clay brick, the white of the lime and the natural stone rescue elements of the place that recognize their identity.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

The program, made from exhibition halls, workshops with courtyards and an auditorium as in the end, is developed on the same level in order to integrate into the urban context, provide fluidity to the route and adapt to the human scale.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres
© Marcelo Cáceres

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
emA Arquitectos
Office
KMAA Arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Chile
Cite: "Lampa Cultural Center / emA Arquitectos + KMAA Arquitectos" [Centro cultural de Lampa / emA Arquitectos + KMAA Arquitectos] 22 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923411/lampa-cultural-center-ema-arquitectos-plus-kmaa-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream