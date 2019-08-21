Rasem Badran Wins 2019 Tamayouz Lifetime Achievement Award

Save this picture! Dr. Rasem Badran. Image Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award

The internationally renowned Palestinian-Jordanian architect Rasem Badran is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Tamayouz Lifetime Achievement Award for Architecture, the most coveted honor from the Tamayouz Excellence Award program.

Save this picture! Derriya Governorate. Image Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award

Born in Jerusalem, before moving to Jordan, Badran received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Technology Darmstadt, Germany in 1969 and in 2002, he received his Honorary Doctorate from Jordan University of Science and Technology. He is the founder of his architecture, planning and engineering practice Dar Al-Omran (DAO), established in 1980. The practice has grown across the Middle East, with offices in Amman, Riyadh, Beirut, and Abu Dhabi.

Save this picture! AlMadina AlMonawara Welcoming Center. Image Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award

Dr. Rasem Badran’s won several international and regional competitions, some of his projects include the winning competition entry for the design of the Baghdad Grand Mosque (1982), the King Abdul Aziz Historical Centre in Riyadh (1994), the Abu Dhabi Court House Complex (2006), and Al-Bujairi Development in Al-Diriyah in Saudi Arabia (2006-2015). His architectural awards are countless, some of them are the Nile Award in 2019 for the “Most Creative Arab Personality”, the Arab Architect Award in 2001, the Palestine Award for Architecture in 1997 and the Aga Khan Award for Islamic Architecture in 1995, for the design of the Grand Mosque of Riyadh and the redevelopment of Riyadh Old City Centre.

Save this picture! Riyadh Justice Palace. Image Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award was previously presented to Iraq’s renowned architects, and starting 2019, the award opened to architects from across the Near East and North Africa. This prize celebrates the achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions towards humanity and the advancement of architecture and the built environment. Dr. Badran will receive the award during Tamayouz’s annual ceremony, to be held in Jordan later this year.

Save this picture! Design of Madinat al Fahaheel. Image Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award

“With 2019 marking the expansion of Tamayouz’s Lifetime Achievement Award beyond Iraq, we are delighted to have Dr Rasem Badran as this year’s laureate. Throughout his career, he has shown an unmatched commitment to making our cities a better place for the people living in them. He is an architect, a mentor, an advisor, an artist and, above all, a role model to younger generations and architecture students across the MENA region and greater Muslim world. He has inspired many through his architecture, kindness, humility and unyielding support of the youth.” -- Ahmed Al-Mallak, Founder of Tamayouz Excellence Award and Coventry University academic.

News via Archdaily Submissions.