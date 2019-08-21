World
  The Compound House / March Studio

The Compound House / March Studio

  • 03:00 - 21 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
The Compound House / March Studio
The Compound House / March Studio, © Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts

  • Engineering

    Mark Pistol / Costruct

  • Landscape

    Cos design

  • Builder

    CBD Contracting

  • Steel

    Bluescope
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The Compound house is an adventurous project, averting style in lieu of an exploration into light and shadow, form and texture, order and chaos, the rational and the random.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The Compound deliberately exploits the pluralistic neighbourhood character of Brighton, speaking to the client’s industrial background by exploiting a collection of infrastructural moments. An embankment batter, concrete retaining walls, triangular trusses and copper ribbons commonly found in Busbars complete a language more akin to an ‘oil refinery,’ as one neighbour described it. A comparison we weren’t entirely unhappy with.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The clients specifically requested that their house harness steel not only as the primary building material, but also as a study into a new type of domestic steel construction technique. Steel is used throughout the building in compression and tension to balance and project volumes and members into space.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Sections
Sections

The house is defined primarily by its 6 oversized steel trusses. These trusses create a split between the upper floor and the lower concrete base, separating the two volumes and making the upper floor appear to float above. The defining act is heroic and industrial, reminiscent of warehouses and bridges. The stacking and engineered gymnastics celebrate steel, and metal generally, as materials of strength and beauty.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Bluescope products are used throughout the project, including for the trusses, all roofing and flashings, roof purlins, rotating steel book cases, hydraulic garage door, and a defining black steel stair Bluescope stamps are left exposed.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

About this office
March Studio
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "The Compound House / March Studio" 21 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923362/the-compound-house-march-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

