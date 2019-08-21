World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. LABOTORY
  6. 2019
  7. Saem Cafe / LABOTORY

Saem Cafe / LABOTORY

  • 02:00 - 21 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Saem Cafe / LABOTORY
Save this picture!
Saem Cafe / LABOTORY, © Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

© Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi + 21

  • Architects

    LABOTORY

  • Location

    446, Namsejong-ro, Sejong-si, Republic of Korea 30150 세종특별자치시 남세종로 446 스마트허브빌딩4, South Korea

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Lead Architects

    Park Kee Min, Jung Jin Ho

  • Design Team

    Kang Ji Yeon, Yoon Jung Hwan

  • Area

    135.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. SAEM Café has a tranquil and a strong feeling at once. The neat structure and natural colors are combined and finally be an SAEM Cafe as a traditional Korean garden. Labotory chooses a Soswaewon, Gwanpunggak Pavilion which is one of the Three Great Gardens of South Korea as design motifs. As a result, SAEM Café intrigue to users by providing comfort and calm feeling open space to communicate and interact each other.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

The stability of a SAEM Café is an aesthetic statement of proportions. An entrenched bar and column support the core of the space. In addition, this vertical line takes symmetry structure of the space, brightening up dull moments.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Designer derives a comfort feeling by creating traditional elements which are based on Gwanpunggak Pavilion.  “Various elements spatialize the mood of SAEM Café, such as horizontal line based on roof and Maru (floor), blurring the boundary of inside and out, column which is consist of natural materials, rough surface of granite, texture of traditional Korean paper, slightly different levels, frame of fenestration, and the contrast of materials”.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Also, those elements aim vigorously at perfection on their features. For instance, one foot of full width hemp divides the sitting space. However, the material still allows to see through the inside space. In other words, this translucence fabric separates into sections and reconnect the space carefully. Moreover, different height of step, such as stereobate and Maru(floor) obviously share more like private space.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

These certain material expressions indicate the designer’s aim. SAEM Café has basically minimal form, but adding various materials’ combination, it strongly impresses traditional features of the Korean Garden on users. This is the way how designer try to design an architectural space to accommodate a specific program, experience, and intent.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
LABOTORY
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop South Korea
Cite: "Saem Cafe / LABOTORY" 21 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923358/saem-cafe-labotory/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream