Langitangi Country House / Krads

  • 01:00 - 20 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Langitangi Country House / Krads
Langitangi Country House / Krads, © Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

© Marino Thorlacius © Marino Thorlacius © Marino Thorlacius © Marino Thorlacius + 21

  • Architects

    Krads

  • Location

    Iceland

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Kristján Eggertsson, Kristján Örn Kjartansson

  • Design Team

    Kristján Eggertsson, Kristján Örn Kjartansson, Mads Bay Møller, Kristoffer Juhl Beilman, Andri Gunnar Lyngberg Andrésson

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

Text description provided by the architects. This country house in the south-western part of Iceland is one of the first projects by KRADS. Over the past 10 years it is gradually being worked on every time the owners, who live abroad, are in Iceland. The main focus in the design of the housewas to create a careful and functional engagement with the dramatic and beautiful topography of the site.  Partly submerged in the steep terrain of Langitangi (“Long-Peninsula”), the elongated building’s horizontal figure presents itself in the landscape as a geometrically accentuated topographic contour line.The building’s placement on the peninsula was specifically chosen in order to create a varied dialogue between the structure and it’s context.The rough concrete and the low, cantileveringroof endure the windswept site, while sheltering in- and outdoor spaces from the barren landscape. 

© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

The country house is laid out as a linear sequence of spaces following a path parallel to the sites topography. This design shapes each space as a separate entity, eachoffering a uniquely framed view of the picturesque nature outside.

© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

The building consists of two independent volumes under the same roof, the main house and a guest house. Between the two volumes, underneath the roof, one finds the entrance to both and is welcomed by a framed close-up of the hillside. Upon entering the main house, a close up view of the moss covered terrain continues through a long hallway before one enters the living room and the view opens up towards the glacial river at the foot of the hill and towards the mountains beyond.

© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

Cite: "Langitangi Country House / Krads" 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923258/langitangi-country-house-krads/> ISSN 0719-8884

