Maia House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto

  • 16:00 - 22 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Maia House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto
Maia House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 32

  • Architects

    Raulino Silva

  • Location

    Maia, Portugal

  • Category

    Houses

  • Design Team

    Raulino Silva, Daniela Amorim, Cátia Sampaio, Giulia Pecorari, Marco Camilletti, Carla Ribeiro, Hélder Jesus, Isopescu Laurentiu, Elena Marino e Giuliano Pavarese

  • Site Area

    3756.6 ft2

  • Area

    315.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The house “Cidade da Maia” is located in the corner of Vila Alegre Street and Ferreira de Castro Street, in the city of Maia. The implantation was already defined on the allotment license and that’s determined the backrest to the blind facade of the building on the East side, leaving three facades free to North, South and West side.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The house is arranged over three floors, including one below ground level. In the basement there is a garage, a technical area with storage and a laundry.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In the lower floor we have the main entrance, on the North façade, wich leads us to the home hall and to the stairs to the upper floor. Facing the street, we have the kitchen and the service toilet. To the posterior zone, we have the office, the dining area and the living room, spaces open to the small garden.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Upstairs, we have the master bedroom with dressing area and the private bathroom, opens onto a balcony facing South. The other two bedrooms face West and have only a private bathroom illuminated by a skylight.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Cite: "Maia House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto" [Casa Maia / Raulino Silva] 22 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923184/maia-house-raulino-silva-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

