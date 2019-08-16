World
  Sanjay Puri on the Potential and the Challenges of Architecture in India

Sanjay Puri on the Potential and the Challenges of Architecture in India

Sanjay Puri on the Potential and the Challenges of Architecture in India
Sanjay Puri on the Potential and the Challenges of Architecture in India

During the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam, ArchDsaily had a sit down with Sanjay Puri who discussed his starting point, the architectural possibilities presented in India, and the oppositions faced by architects in his country. He also spoke of the importance of building in your context and not copying the past or the built environment in other parts of the earth.

With an office of more than 70, in Mumbai, Sanjay Puri Architects are currently working on several new ventures including education, residential, offices, hotel, and hospitality projects.

“India is a country which has huge opportunities right now, and the opportunity is so huge, it is unbelievable because what has been built in the last 4 decades in India, is going to be built in the next decade in terms of quantum.” -- Sanjay Puri, principal architect of Sanjay Puri Architects.

The Street- Sanjay Puri Architects. Image © Dinesh Mehta
The Street- Sanjay Puri Architects. Image © Dinesh Mehta

Check more details about Sanjay Puri Architects here.

