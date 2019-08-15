World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. CplusC Architectural Workshop
  6. 2017
  7. Aquas Perma Solar Firma / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Aquas Perma Solar Firma / CplusC Architectural Workshop

  • 21:00 - 15 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Aquas Perma Solar Firma / CplusC Architectural Workshop
Save this picture!
Aquas Perma Solar Firma / CplusC Architectural Workshop, © Murray Frederick
© Murray Frederick

© Murray Frederick © Murray Frederick © Murray Frederick © Murray Frederick + 16

Save this picture!
© Murray Frederick
© Murray Frederick
Save this picture!
© Murray Frederick
© Murray Frederick

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a former light industrial area, AQUAS PERMA SOLAR FIRMA reconsiders the terrace typology stamped along Sydney’s streets and provides a site sensitive response to a functional brief. The clients were keen to experiment how their site might work harder for them in the realms of energy and food production.

Save this picture!
© Murray Frederick
© Murray Frederick
Save this picture!
© Murray Frederick
© Murray Frederick

AQUAS PERMA SOLAR FIRMA is a home tailored to the needs of a modern, environmentally conscious and socially responsible couple. One of CplusC Architectural Workshop’s most sustainable projects, it includes an aquaponics system for fish harvesting, rain water storage for use throughout the home, a wicking bed to filter water, compost, a worm farm and chicken coop working in harmony with a productive vegetable garden, an evacuated glass tube solar hot water system and a 3KW photovoltaic power generation system to run the home and charge the couple’s electric car. Vertical circulation is shifted to the front façade and a circular stair is formed by an array of glass and timber battens which doubles as an internal garden. The house combines innovative architectural design with off grid green initiatives. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
Section
Section

A central courtyard provides all internal spaces with superior natural light and access to green spaces despite site restrictions, while planting beds are integrated into the home to improve internal air quality. The home also has a versatile primary living space; it is an entertaining space, a ‘work from home’ space and can transform into a blank canvas at a moment’s notice.  Seamless integration of green spaces within the home was a key design objective. Vertically hung sliding doors operated via a rack and pinion crankwheel paired with a custom concrete counterweight open the interior of the house to the courtyard and the kitchen has an unobstructed connection to the rear yard with sliding, stacking doors that disappear from view.

Save this picture!
© Murray Frederick
© Murray Frederick
Save this picture!
© Murray Frederick
© Murray Frederick

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CplusC Architectural Workshop
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Aquas Perma Solar Firma / CplusC Architectural Workshop" 15 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923086/aquas-perma-solar-firma-cplusc-architectural-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream