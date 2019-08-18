Kulturraum Blumenegg Pavilion / ma_ma

+ 24

Architects ma_ma

Location Schnifis, Austria

Category Pavillion

Design Team ma-ma Werkraum für interaktive Baukunst

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hanno Mackowitz

Text description provided by the architects. The object Blumenegg Pavilion is an event space in the midst of the remaining walls of the ruins of Blumenegg Castle. It is to be run by an association as a cultural and leisure centre and used by the surrounding region. The building, with a floor space of 60 square metres, is intended to accommodate various events and consists of the main room and a small kitchen.

A galvanized steel construction stands on simple point foundations, into which a solid wooden body is inserted. This structure should embody simple and monolithic character traits. The building shell consists of untreated cross-laminated wood and has generous openings of sliding glass doors facing south.

Above the inserted wood volume there is an accessible roof terrace which is supported by the primary steel construction. The new building is positioned on the property in such a way that it is embedded as unobtrusively as possible in the existing ruins.

A building was created which provides the basic infrastructure in order to make events at the ruins of Blumenegg that offers a pleasant interior and a great outdoor space with marvelous views.