Point Nepean Residence / B.E Architecture

+ 17

Architects B.E Architecture

Location Portsea, Australia

Category Houses

Lead Architect Andrew Piva

Area 455.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Team Andrew Piva, Broderick Ely, Jonathon Boucher, Duncan McLeary

Engineering D&A Consulting

Builder Riley Hazen Projects

Building Surveyors Checkpoint

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Point Nepean Residence is situated amongst thick tea tree parklands overlooking Portsea Pier and Port Phillip Bay. The façade was created using imported Travertine from Eco Outdoor, a product that will withstand everything the peninsula weather may throw at it.

The rough, weathered texture of the stone façade is reminiscent of the rocky breakwater boulders situated below the site, which makes the house look as though it is meant to be there.

Sustainably sourced plantation teak wraps the lower portion of the building and acts as the perfect companion for the Travertine façade above. The mechanically operated teak screens on the upstairs windows frame views of the bay and protecting the occupants from strong winds and harsh summer sun. The house is set back from the road with only glimpses of the building details being evident from the entranceway.

It is only on approaching that slowly the house reveals itself, and one becomes more aware of the materiality of the elements used. Once inside the tall front gate, occupants and visitors are guided down a long walkway next to an atrium-style internal courtyard that opens out into the main living area with views over the pier and ocean beyond.