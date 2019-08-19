Ideal Land-Art & Culture Center / Verse Design

-
Architects
-
LocationZhongmu, Zhengzhou, Henan, China
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsLie Dai, Paul Tang, Tao Luo
-
Design TeamDeng Zhao, Xiaolu Wei, Bo Zhao, Xiaoling Yan, Weibin Zhou
-
Area5100.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Ideal Land is built in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. The total site area is 4,000,000 square meters for residential community. “Community Construction” is the key value of this project. The Land-Art & Culture Center is located at the center area, north of central park, which is embraced by north, east and west city road.
The five independent functions are community library, community health-center, multi-functional Hall, community canteen, teahouse, and sale center, which were orderly designed by five different cuboids into the site.
The library with semi-transparent glass volume overhangs towards the park, provides an excellent view from the reading room. Meanwhile, each volume stands in series by corridors, and creates courtyards with diverse types of space.
Main Entrance is an open spacious grey space without door. Multiple space of courtyard can be felt from street.