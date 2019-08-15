Architects Support Global Climate Strike

Save this picture! Global Climate Strike. Image © Garry Knight

The Global Climate Strike is set to happen on the 20th of September 2019, just before the UN emergency climate summit, where people will disrupt their work to protest and advocate for actions against climate breakdown. Architects are joining on the march, through “Architects Advocate”, a movement encouraging the professionals of the industry to stand in solidarity with the rally.

Save this picture! School strike for climate. Image © Anders Hellberg under the license CC BY-SA 4.0

Inspired by one single schoolgirl, Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Stockholm, who back in August 2018, skipped school and protested in front of the Swedish parliament, for weeks, with a sign reading “School Strike for Climate”. The unimaginable power of one girl encouraged countless teenagers from all over the world to support her mission, and advocate on every Friday for a year or so, these pressing issues. On the 20th of September, people from different backgrounds and different generations will join the campaign, moved by the perseverance and dedication of the youngsters.

Save this picture! Melbourne climate strike. Image © Takver under the license CC BY-SA 2.0

Architects Advocate are encouraging the mass participation of the industry’s professionals because they believe that architecture has a major role in tackling global climate challenges and that architects “have a unique role to ensure that better outcomes for both people and planet arise from their designs”. According to the campaign, they also “share responsibility for creating healthy and safe communities for all.” Joining the pledge, are the U.K. Green Building Council and Ben Derbyshire, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), as reported by the Architects’ Journal.

Save this picture! Global Climate Strike. Image © Garry Knight

“At Architects Advocate, we believe the demands of the striking youth are not only reasonable but that they resonate with our professional interests and commitments. That’s why we launched the #StandWithGreta campaign in support of their movement. […] Architects, please join us in standing up for the next generation by supporting the true leaders of our time.” -- Tom Jacobs, Co-Founder Architects Advocate for Action on Climate Change

News via the Architect’s Newspaper.