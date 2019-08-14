Iconic Awards 2019: David Chipperfield Wins “Architect of the Year”

Save this picture! Courtesy of The iconic awards 2019: innovative architecture

The winners of the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture competition, have been announced. The “Architects of the Year” went to David Chipperfield Architects, and “Interior Designers of the Year” was granted to Snarkitecture. As for the “Architects’ Client of the Year” prize, it was presented to the city of Freiburg im Breisgau in Germany.

The international competition is sponsored by the German Design Council, one of the world’s leading centers of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within the design, branding and innovation sectors. It mainly helps in supporting and enhancing the design expertise of the German industry. Each year, they honor the very best in architecture and design. The official ceremony will be held on the 7th of October 2019 at the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich, during the EXPO REAL trade fair. Other than the special prizes, the competition also elects winners for each of their categories: Architecture, Interior, Product, Communication, Concept and Innovative Material.

Save this picture! David Chipperfield- Hoxton Press (Colville Towers) . Image © Simon Menges

This year’s “Architects of the Year” was awarded to the firm of English architect David Chipperfield, who has proved that he is one of the best and most influential architects of our time, especially with his recent projects, the James Simon Gallery at the entrance of Berlin's Museum Island, the renovation of the Neue Nationalgalerie Berlin, the Hoxton Press residential complex in London, and the Historic Museum of Natural History in Anji, China.

Save this picture! Snarkitecture- Altered States, commissioned by Caesarstone, Milan, Italy, 2018. Image © David Zanardi

The “Interior Designers of the Year” went to New York-based design and art collective, Snarkitecture, headed by Daniel Arsham, Alex Mustone and Benjamin Porto. Founded in 2008, the firm’s recent projects include four interiors for the streetwear chain Kith Los Angeles, the Fun House installation in the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C, and Altered States: Caesarstone at Salone Del Mobile 2018 in Milan.

Save this picture! New town hall in Freiburg by ingenhoven architects. Image © Yohan Zerdoun

Finally, the honorary prize of “Architects’ Client of the Year”, was awarded to the city of Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, who has been consistently pursuing its goal of becoming a green city. It has created efficient environmental policies and countless new sustainable buildings, like residential districts comprised entirely of buildings constructed using low-energy techniques, a town hall that is the first public net-surplus-energy structure, an environmental education center designed to increase public awareness of sustainability, etc.

News via German Design Council.