Švyturys Brewery Gastropub / Plazma Architecture Studio

Clients Svyturys

Collaborators Architect of the building – Vida Mureikienė. Furniture – Subtilitas, Ergolain

Text description provided by the architects. The scope of our design commission was broad yet clearly defined. The interior of Švyturys Brewery needed to include a bar, a beer shop, a tasting area, an exhibition space, a conference room, a concert stage, and more to become a place where people could socialize and learn about Lithuania’s proud beer brewing culture.

These design imperatives allowed us to break free of gastropub interior design standards to come up with our own unique and playful solutions. Located in the seaside town of Klaipėda, Švyturys Brewery stands right next to a historic brewery known throughout the area. Drawing on this coastal region’s rich beer brewing tradition, we opted to emphasize the interplay of colors, materials, and various precise and seemingly random, witty narrative elements to surprise and stimulate conversations.

Unexpected combinations of marble and rough-rolled metal, or salvaged marine luminaires and elegant leather furniture allowed us to emphasize the gastropub’s singular location and character while fostering its unique atmosphere. Even the large and startling fish-part sculptures that fill the pub’s huge open space feel perfectly normal after a short while