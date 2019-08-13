World’s First Smart Mini-City to be Built in Las Vegas

Save this picture! Bleutech Park Las Vegas. Image Courtesy of Bleutech Park Properties

Real-Estate Trust Bleutech Park Properties plans to build the world’s first digital infrastructure mini-city in Las Vegas, Nevada. Called Bleutech Park, the $7.5 billion project is set to break ground this December and aims to redefine the infrastructure industry sector. The development will be home to a net-zero insular mini-city as a high-tech biome in the desert valley.

Bleutech Park Las Vegas is created to redefine mixed-use developments with workforce housing, offices, retail space, ultra-luxury residential, hotel and entertainment areas. The new project will be host to wide range of technologies and features, including automated multi-functional designs, renewable energies from solar/wind/water/kinetic, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, supertrees, and self-healing concrete structures.

As the group states, “With the use of unmanned aerial systems and AI, the construction site will become a living, breathing blueprint. Integration will become seamless with technology, more efficient, effective and safer. The mini-city will showcase energy generation and storage, waste-heat recovery, water purification, on-site waste treatment and localized air cleaning.” Resources for heating, cooling, lighting and electricity will be harvested on-site. In addition, Bleutech Park buildings will be connected to a broader network of supertrees allowing a 95 percent reduction in imported water consumption and an opportunity for improved biodiversity.

"Bleutech believes in the rise of digitization and robotics in construction as this will increase productivity and efficiency," said Bleutech Park Properties, Inc., CTIO, Bertrand Dano. He continued, "Wearable technology will increase workplace safety, particularly in heavy lifting and repetition. We believe in the future of robotics and their ability to improve jobsite safety and employee's health."

Bleutech Park Las Vegas will be built over the course of six years with strategic partners, including construction contractor Martin-Harris Construction and technology leader Cisco.

