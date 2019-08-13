World
  Purunã Cabin / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto

Purunã Cabin / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto

  02:00 - 13 August, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Purunã Cabin / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. Purunã Refuge is located in the Balsa Nova City at the foot of a geographical fault called Escarpa Denoviana. Its privileged view contemplates both the urban environment - cities of Campo Largo and Curitiba - as the nature of the Atlantic forest and the Serra do Mar. The refuge is protected to the west by native forest and opens to the east and north for a panoramic view of the Brazilian nature.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.

The project's concept was to group the essential universes of human life - eating, sleeping, sanitizing, working and socializing in a space of about 50m2 with the greatest possible contact with the surrounding natural landscape. Thus, the internal environment relates to nature by opening its social spaces to the outside and protecting its intimate spaces in a game of full and empty.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
East Elevation
East Elevation

Free 3 meters from the ground, the refuge has as its main structure a 12 meters long container, and as secondary structures, two metal boxes lined with glazed planes and drywall. The larger glass box is occupied internally by the social area and the work area. The smaller glass box is intended for the kitchen of the housing. And it is in this kitchen that the interior space literally touches the foliage of the native forest. In the container space, in addition to the sleeping space, there is also the lobby and the bathroom equipped with a soaking bathtub.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.

Project location

Bruno Zaitter arquiteto
Cite: "Purunã Cabin / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto" [Refúgio do Purunã / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto] 13 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922786/puruna-cabin-bruno-zaitter-arquiteto/> ISSN 0719-8884

