  Schnifis House / ma_ma

Schnifis House / ma_ma

  10:00 - 12 August, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Schnifis House / ma_ma
Schnifis House / ma_ma, © Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

© Hanno Mackowitz © Hanno Mackowitz © Hanno Mackowitz © Hanno Mackowitz + 25

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

Text description provided by the architects. House Schnifis is centrally located in Walgau, Vorarlberg in front of the Großes Walsertal with a view of the Rätikon mountain range. This region is characterized by agricultural buildings from which the House Schnifis has copied some elements.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

The clear simple volume, the solid base with lime plaster, the open horizontal laths in the west, simple sliding doors, the wooden construction and the central kitchen. The ground floor is cut into the slope and constructed in a solid construction with building component activation.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

In this way, the solar energy is stored in the building mass. On it stands a wooden building with a saddle roof in copper roofing. Appropriate floor plans play with density and generosity. The upper floor has a western terrace and an open gable with gallery. In the east compact rooms are lined up. The handling of tradition and innovation and the use of suitable building materials serve as a basis for a contemporary relationship to agriculture, landscape and finally to a successful culture of life.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

ma_ma
ma_ma
Office

See more:

