MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

Architects alarciaferrer arquitectos

Location Argentina

Category Houses

Lead Architects Joaquin Alarcia, Federico Ferrer Deheza

Area 228.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Federico Cairoli

Structural Calculation German Sarboraria

Construction Juan Manuel Roque Allende More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The work is located in an area immersed in a privileged natural environment but with the particularity of being very close to a path of high transit that inevitably pollutes his experience. The house is projected and expands toward the west by a podium taking advantage of the visual of the lake and to the east, incorporating a courtyard which contains not only organizes the main income but also allows better ventilation, lighting, and living of the public area annulling the contamination of the route.

An open organization proposes spaces that are concatenated by joints, or differences in height by generating a great continuity and fluidity between them. A slanted roof accentuates this spatial quality generating a second floor where nature is the sector of greater privacy than through moveable panels enables different relationships according to their need. The materials employees respond to structural logics, low maintenance and in tune with its environment.

Specifically, the use of exposed concrete extends through a horizontal sizing cheating from the possibilities of the labor available ensuring some control in its construction process. The resulting expression discipline-specific perforations of each opening of the work by a rigorous modulation. Finally, this sits on a stone plinth that colonizes a great part of the land creating outdoor spaces with different characteristics.