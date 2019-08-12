World
  7. MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 12 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The work is located in an area immersed in a privileged natural environment but with the particularity of being very close to a path of high transit that inevitably pollutes his experience. The house is projected and expands toward the west by a podium taking advantage of the visual of the lake and to the east, incorporating a courtyard which contains not only organizes the main income but also allows better ventilation, lighting, and living of the public area annulling the contamination of the route.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

An open organization proposes spaces that are concatenated by joints, or differences in height by generating a great continuity and fluidity between them. A slanted roof accentuates this spatial quality generating a second floor where nature is the sector of greater privacy than through moveable panels enables different relationships according to their need. The materials employees respond to structural logics, low maintenance and in tune with its environment. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Specifically, the use of exposed concrete extends through a horizontal sizing cheating from the possibilities of the labor available ensuring some control in its construction process. The resulting expression discipline-specific perforations of each opening of the work by a rigorous modulation. Finally, this sits on a stone plinth that colonizes a great part of the land creating outdoor spaces with different characteristics.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Sections
Sections
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

alarciaferrer arquitectos
Concrete

Cite: "MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos" [Casa MM / alarciaferrer arquitectos] 12 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922695/mm-house-alarciaferrer-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

